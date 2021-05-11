Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Danny Johnson scored 20 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Leyton Orient during 2020-21

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux and striker Danny Johnson are among seven players who have been offered new contracts.

Vigouroux, 27, started every League Two game this season, while Johnson, 28, netted 17 goals in 42 league outings.

James Brophy, Craig Clay, Dan Happe, Jayden Sweeney and Conor Wilkinson have also been offered terms.

The O's have released 11 players, including defenders Josh Coulson, Sam Ling and Joe Widdowson.

Lee Angol, James Dayton, Louis Dennis, Myles Judd, Jordan Maguire-Drew, Brendon Shabani and Jamie Turley will also depart the Breyer Group Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jobi McAnuff, who finished the season as interim manager but will not be offered the job permanently, has announced his retirement at the age of 39.