Michael Morrison scored four times in 35 Championship outings in 2020-21

Reading defender Michael Morrison will remain with club until the summer of 2022 after agreeing to activate an extension clause in his contract.

The 33-year-old centre-back has made 82 appearances since joining from fellow Championship club Birmingham in 2019.

Fellow defenders Tom McIntyre and Omar Richards have been offered new deals by the Royals.

However, Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Sam Walker and Tennai Watson will all be released this summer.

Former West Ham, Bristol City and Brighton striker Baldock, 32, scored 11 goals in 73 appearances during three seasons at the Madejski Stadium, while 32-year-old forward Aluko netted six times in 102 outings after signing from Fulham in 2017.

Goalkeeper Walker, 29, had loan spells at League One clubs Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon this season, and featured 14 times during three years with the Berkshire club.

Defender Watson came through Reading's youth set-up but the 24-year-old only made a total of nine first-team appearances after making his debut in 2016.