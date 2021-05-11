Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The last midweek Scottish Premiership card of the season takes place on Wednesday and it's a busy one, with six fixtures that are important for those chasing European football and trying to avoid relegation.

It's a staggered evening, with two games at 18:00 BST, one kicking-off half an hour later and three more at the more traditional 19:45.

Champions Rangers will look to continue their unbeaten league season away to Livingston, but the games of the evening are in the battle for third between Aberdeen and Hibernian and to avoid relegation as Ross County host Hamilton Academical.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Dundee United v Motherwell (Wednesday, 18:00 BST)

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has no fresh injuries, with goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist and midfielders Dillon Powers and Declan Glass being long-term absentees.

Motherwell will see how Mark O'Hara comes through training after the midfielder missed the recent win over Kilmarnock.

Goalkeeper Scott Fox is back in training after a long-term knee injury but is unlikely to feature.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "I'm going to use it as an opportunity to find out more about the group. Obviously we want to win the game, but there are a few people who have been itching for a go, so they will get an opportunity."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I've got no problems with players sorting their futures out as long as they do what's expected of them by who they are paid by. Next season doesn't really come into account - it's about this season."

Did you know? Dundee United have only won one of their past 17 midweek games in the Premiership.

Livingston v Rangers (Wednesday, 18:00)

Robby McCrorie looks to have played the last game of his loan spell with Livingston. The goalkeeper is unable to face parent club Rangers on Wednesday night and a knock is also likely to keep him out of Saturday's final game against St Johnstone.

Striker Gavin Reilly is back running after a hamstring injury but he will not play again this season, while midfielders Keaghan Jacobs and Steve Lawson remain out with foot injuries.

Rangers will again be without left-back Borna Barisic and midfielder Scott Arfield at the Tony Macaroni Arena - but both have an outside chance of returning for Saturday's trophy day celebrations against Aberdeen.

Midfielder Bongani Zungu and defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey are still suspended.

Livingston defender Jon Guthrie: "Some games at this stage of the season could fizzle out if you have nothing to play for, but we're not in that position. We are going to be right up for it in the two final games to turn around our form and hopefully end the season on a high.

"Obviously Rangers have had an amazing season, but if you are the team that can break that run, it's something to be proud of and remember."

Rangers captain James Tavernier: "It's been pretty easy to focus on games because we won the league a good while ago and we've had plenty of games since then.

"But we don't want any hiccups to spoil the good season we've had - each day as it goes on the excitement is getting more and more as it would be sweet to go the season unbeaten."

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in nine meetings with Livingston, who have failed to score in their past six games against one another, since a 1-0 defeat at Almondvale in September 2018.

Celtic v St Johnstone (Wednesday, 18:30)

Goalkeeper Scott Bain will be missing for Celtic with a finger injury picked up in their defeat by Rangers.

Interim manager John Kennedy says one or two others will not be risked at this stage of the season.

St Johnstone have no fresh injuries following their Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

However, midfielders Murray Davidson and Liam Craig, goalkeeper Elliot Parish and striker Stevie May remain on the sidelines along with long-term injury victim Scott Tanser.

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy: "They will be a team that will be highly motivated. They are having a terrific season.

"I know Callum well, he is a very humble guy but the job he has done there is absolutely terrific. We expect a tough game."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I think we really need to keep them quiet for 20, 30 minutes.

"My cup final team hasn't been decided - I don't know yet. There are places up for grabs and fifth position is a really important factor this season."

Did you know? Saints are unbeaten in seven games away from home and five overall but have not defeated Celtic in 18 meetings since May 2018 and have not won at Celtic Park in 10 visits since March 2015.

Aberdeen v Hibernian (Wednesday, 19:45)

Aberdeen can draw level on points with third-placed Hibernian if they beat Jack Ross' side at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We know what we need to do. A point is not good enough to give us a chance. We need to win the game ahead of the weekend. We want to go into Saturday with third place still a strong possibility.

"So we go into the game well prepared, knowing what we need to do, knowing the challenge Hibs pose but believing we have the players and the plan to go and get the three points."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "While as a manager I acknowledge the benefits for the club from the revenue perspective, it's always been about the achievement side of things.

"We're looking to finish in a position in the league that the club hasn't done for 15 or so years. It's a position we want to consistently challenge to be in and achieve."

Did you know? Aberdeen have gone three home league games without a victory but have not lost to Hibs at Pittodrie in nine visits since May 2012.

Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Wednesday, 19:45)

Nicke Kabamba is back doing some light running after a hamstring injury but the striker is not expected to feature again even if Killie's season is extended into the relegation play-offs.

St Mirren will assess two or three knocks following their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat.

Jim Goodwin is expected to freshen up his team anyway after their Hampden loss to St Johnstone on Sunday.

Midfielder Dylan Reid could feature at the weekend after the 16-year-old missed several games for his school exams.

Kilmarnock centre-half Kirk Broadfoot: "It's a huge game, it's huge for me personally, I don't want to get relegated. But it's not only for me, it's everyone around the club.

"There's people's jobs on the line. It's not only the playing staff who are out of contract - there are people behind the scenes who could lose their jobs. It's huge for the club, the town, for everyone."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Every season is about making progress. We got to a quarter-final of a cup last year and this year we've got to two semi-finals - it's over 30 years since we've done that.

"We beat Rangers in the quarter-final of the League Cup, we won at Parkhead for the first time in 30-odd years. So we've done a lot this season that we haven't done for decades."

Did you know? Kilmarnock are unbeaten in four home league games but St Mirren are undefeated against their hosts in three meetings since losing in Paisley at the start of the season and won on penalties on their last visit in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Wednesday, 19:45)

Ross County manager John Hughes admits it is "touch and go" whether Carl Tremarco will be fit enough to face Hamilton on his return from a month out with a calf problem.

Fellow full-back Connor Randall has suffered a thigh strain on his return to training from a back issue and will not feature.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice, who sits out the second game of his touchline ban, hopes to have captain Brian Easton back in his defence after a knee injury.

However, midfielder Ronan Hughes is still suspended for the crucial relegation zone meeting in Dingwall.

Ross County centre-half Coll Donaldson: "Any relegation is horrible. I've only experienced it once with Dundee United, but back then we were probably relegated with about 10 games to go in all honesty.

"You can sense the confidence going into Wednesday's game. We still need to win on Wednesday. You can't dress it up any other way. It's must-win."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "It is a game we know we have to take something out of. If we take something out the game it goes to Sunday. Simple as that.

"We will try to go and get three points and take it into the last game. That is the objective and that is what we will try to do."

Did you know? All three meetings between the sides this season have been won by the away side, with County successful in two of them, while Accies ended a nine-game run without a win by beating St Mirren last time out and County won their first game in six by overcoming Dundee United.

