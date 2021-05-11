Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard and Rangers will receive the Premiership trophy on Sunday

Steven Gerrard has been voted manager of the year by Scottish football writers after leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.

Gerrard, in his third season at Ibrox manager, secured the club's first top-flight title in 10 years.

The former England and Liverpool captain took up his first senior managerial role when he moved to Scotland in 2018.

He beat competition from Callum Davidson of St Johnstone for the award.

Davidson won the League Cup with Saints and has guided them to this month's Scottish Cup final.