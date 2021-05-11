Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Maguire suffered the ankle injury in Manchester United's win at Aston Villa on Sunday

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suffered ankle ligament damage, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Solskjaer said he was "hopeful" that he would play again this season - with Euro 2020 starting next month.

The 28-year-old was using crutches and was wearing a protective boot in the stands at Old Trafford on Tuesday as his side took on Leicester City.

Maguire will now aim to be fit for the Europa League final on 26 May.

United play Villareal in Poland in the final.

England manager Gareth Southgate names his Euro 2020 squad on 25 May.

"Obviously we've had scans and the good news is there's no fracture," Solskjaer said.

"[There is] ligament damage and hopefully we'll see him again this season. Hopefully ready for the final."

Tuesday's match against Leicester was the first top-flight match Maguire had missed since joining United in 2019.

Analysis

Phil McNulty, chief football writer

England manager Gareth Southgate will be desperately hoping Harry Maguire has an uncomplicated return to full fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage at Aston Villa.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered a cautiously optimistic initial medical bulletin on his captain but it will still leave some anxiety in the England camp with the Euros starting on 13 June.

The 28-year-old has been the bedrock of England's defence under Southgate since he emerged as one of the stars of the run to the World Cup semi-final in Russia in 2018.

Maguire is even more important given the England's vulnerability in that area with Liverpool's Joe Gomez out, John Stones working his way back on to the international stage and the likes of Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady never having sampled the unique pressures of a major tournament.

Southgate will rely on Maguire for experience and leadership, so he will be monitoring his recovery closely and hoping for no setbacks.