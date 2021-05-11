Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Nick Tsaroulla (right) scored his first senior goal in Crawley's 3-0 win over Premier League club Leeds United in the FA Cup in January

Crawley Town defender Nick Tsaroulla has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 22-year-old scored one goal in 21 appearances in all competitions after joining the Reds in October last year.

Tsaroulla's new deal at The People's Pension Stadium has an option to be extended by a further year.