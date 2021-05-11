Watch: Beattie scores hat-trick as Glentoran beat Sion Swifts

Glentoran and Northern Ireland striker Kerry Beattie hopes her strong domestic form can help her book a spot on the plane for the Euro 2022 finals.

The 17-year-old was included in NI's squad for April's play-off and netted a hat-trick against Sion Swifts in the Women's Premiership last time out.

Linfield host rivals Glentoran in Wednesday's round of fixtures.

"Right now I am fighting for my shirt and that is something that I need to be doing," said Beattie.

"I want to make the squad (for Euro 2020). It's something to work for and aspire to. To have something to work towards motivates me even more."

Beattie came through the youth system at Glentoran and has represented Northern Ireland at underage level. She was called into the senior set-up for September's qualifier in the Faroe Islands and again for the "amazing experience" of the crucial play-off against Ukraine after helping the Glens to the 2020 title.

She said that her goal was to learn from the experienced players in the international squad, especially fellow striker Simone Magill, who is a key player for Everton in the Women's Super League.

"It's difficult to break into the team with Simone up top, she is in her prime and it is great player to learn off a player like her. I watch her in training and try to do the little things that she does," she added.

"I said at the start of the year one of my aims was to be top goalscorer. The Euros are a full year away so there is a lot of time for improvement.

"The improvements you can see in an 18-year-old across a year is a lot. Even the older players, they're getting faster and stronger every session and we have to get faster and stronger with them.

"You can see and feel the competitive atmosphere but we are all best friends at the end of the day. We all play for different clubs when we play against each other you forget that friendship but when we are off the pitch we are one big family and we keep each other right."

Opportunities for young players

Beattie, who has just finished her final year in school, added NI's qualification for the Euros means she has a big decision to make on her future.

"This year has been exciting with qualifying for the Euros and I am at a stage now where I am choosing what I want to do. There are a lot of options to choose from and I'd rather have that than nothing," said the Lisburn native.

"The opportunities for women's football in Northern Ireland are always improving and it's exciting, it's not like you want to get away from it.

"I was thinking about going to university in England but with Northern Ireland qualifying for the Euros I've some big decisions to make. I'll have a good think about it."

Beattie was a key player for Glentoran in 2020

While she is thinking hard about her future, Beattie's immediate attentions are on Wednesday's encounter with Linfield, who finished runners-up behind the Glens last season.

Glentoran have won both of their fixtures to date while Linfield come into the game off the back of a 3-2 defeat by title-rivals Cliftonville at Solitude.

"Cliftonville's win over Linfield was a big statement so we have to show what we can do," added Beattie.

"We are the champions and we have a lot to prove as well. We have a strong squad and we are really pushing to prove that last year wasn't just a one-season wonder.

"Linfield have a young team but they are improving all the time. It will be good to see where we are both at."