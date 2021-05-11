Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Seats at Fir Park have been empty this season due to Covid-19

All of Motherwell's season ticket holders this term will be offered a free one for the 2021-22 campaign.

Around 3,800 season ticket holders have watched online streams of Well's games this season, with no fans having been allowed in Fir Park.

Covid-19 restrictions are starting to ease, however, with 500 fans allowed at outdoor events from Monday.

The club also plan to allow contributions towards season tickets for low income households.

Motherwell visit Dundee United on Wednesday, and play their final match of the Premiership season at home to Ross County on Sunday.