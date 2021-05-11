Spanish La Liga
LevanteLevante3BarcelonaBarcelona3

Levante 3-3 Barcelona: Barca throw away two-goal lead and miss chance to go top of La Liga

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments29

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has scored 37 goals for Barcelona in all competitions this season

Barcelona threw away a 2-0 lead and saw their La Liga hopes receive a major setback as they drew at Levante.

Lionel Messi put the visitors ahead with a well-controlled low volley before they doubled their lead when Pedri converted from Ousmane Dembele's cross following Messi's through ball.

But Gonzalo Melero headed one back and Jose Luis Morales volleyed in for 2-2.

Barcelona retook the lead with Dembele's powerful shot, but Sergio Leon got a late equaliser for Levante.

Barca move up to second, above Real Madrid, but would have gone top with a victory and are one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Atletico have three matches left and will become Spanish champions for the first time since 2013-14 if they win all of them.

Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets admitted his side's chances of winning La Liga for the 27th time, were now slim.

"There are very few options for us to win the league now," he said.

"It feels terrible. We weren't able to win the game, we started well, got the advantage and the second goal, but could not get a third. As has happened too many times, errors have cost us.

"The point means very little to us. We weren't precise with our passing and they took full advantage. We had our chances but we paid for our mistakes - we've not had a good second half.

"It is our fault and we take responsibility - we allow teams to score too easily against us."

Koeman baffled as Barcelona throw it away

Barcelona looked completely in control after scoring twice in the opening 34 minutes, against a Levante side who needed one point to be certain of avoiding relegation.

However, with full-back Sergi Roberto coming on and going into an unfamiliar central defensive position, Ronald Koeman's side began to look fragile and conceded twice in a three-minute period.

Melero got up above the Barcelona defence to head a goal back and then Messi carelessly lost possession 30 yards from his own goal with Morales volleying in Levante's first equaliser.

Dembele's goal, awarded after a video assistant referee check decided Antoine Griezmann had not fouled Levante's Jorge Miramon, restored the visitors' lead, but Leon got ahead of Gerard Pique to flick in a late, dramatic third goal.

"In the second half we lacked intensity and I don't know what I did wrong at the half-time period as we were superior in the first half," said Koeman.

"They surprised us by scoring three goals and I have no explanation - I don't know why it happened.

"In terms of intensity, we dropped and got over-relaxed. The whole team defensively was not at the level required. Conceding three goals in 45 minutes is too many for this team."

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last month but went out of the Champions League at the last-16 phase and could miss out on the Spanish title for a second successive season.

Atletico will go four points clear if they win their game in hand on Wednesday at home against fifth-placed Real Sociedad, before Real Madrid play at Granada on Thursday.

Line-ups

Levante

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Fernández
  • 20MiramónSubstituted forAndújar Morenoat 75'minutes
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 6DuarteSubstituted forMalsaat 61'minutes
  • 3García Aranda
  • 18de FrutosBooked at 67mins
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 22Melero
  • 10BardhiSubstituted forGómez Alcónat 61'minutes
  • 9MartíSubstituted forLeónat 75'minutes
  • 11MoralesBooked at 78minsSubstituted forKochorashviliat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hidalgo
  • 7León
  • 12Malsa
  • 15Postigo
  • 16Rochina
  • 19Clerc
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 25Doukouré
  • 29Cantero
  • 34Cárdenas
  • 43Kochorashvili

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4AraujoSubstituted forRobertoat 45'minutesSubstituted forPuigat 85'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 15LengletBooked at 90mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forDestat 82'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 77mins
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forMinguezaat 74'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 81'minutes
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 28Mingueza
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamLevanteAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Levante 3, Barcelona 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Levante 3, Barcelona 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Coke (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge de Frutos with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio León (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Melero (Levante) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgi Kochorashvili.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.

  8. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dani Gómez (Levante).

  10. Booking

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Jorge de Frutos (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Coke (Levante).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Giorgi Kochorashvili replaces José Luis Morales.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jorge de Frutos.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Sergi Roberto.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Levante 3, Barcelona 3. Sergio León (Levante) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toño with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Anton, today at 00:30

    Levante was the real star of the show, why does everything have to be about Barca? Levante played better, tried harder and won.

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 00:19

    Has beens

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 00:06

    Nobody wants to win this year’s La Liga it seems. Hopefully Atleti do it. I’d really love it if Real or Barca didn’t win it for a long time.

    • Reply posted by Anton, today at 00:28

      Anton replied:
      Definitely cheering for Atleti. Real and Barca continue to disgrace themselves with the Super League business, I would be very happy if they didn’t win La Liga for the next 5 years.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, at 23:48 11 May

    Ordinarily I want to see Barca do well, just because they have so consistently provided us with beautiful football, but right now I can’t feel the same way. I’m so disappointed in them for continuing to support the failed ESL plan.

  • Comment posted by millWALL506, at 23:47 11 May

    lol its a roadsweepers league 😂😂😂👌👍

    • Reply posted by amazonsucks, today at 00:05

      amazonsucks replied:
      The EPL then must be the arse wipers league then as La Liga has far more CL winners, both recently and in the past.

  • Comment posted by hwanalaloka, at 23:38 11 May

    Last seven league games. Three wins, two defeats, two draws. Goals scored 15, goals conceded 12. One clean sheet. Even against Getafe the last two goals were very late. Useless defence.
    Real Madrid 2 - 1 away defeat
    Getafe 5 - 2 home victory
    Villareal 1 - 2 away victory
    Granada 1 - 2 home defeat
    Valencia 2 - 3 away victory
    Atlético Madrid 0 - 0 home draw
    Levante 3 - 3 away draw

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, at 23:54 11 May

      TangoLima replied:
      Ironically only keeping a clean sheet against the current best team in the league.

  • Comment posted by thelastofthefew, at 23:37 11 May

    Not been the same since Jeffren Suarez..left

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, at 23:31 11 May

    When are Barcelona going to stop playing Pique? He is supposed to lead their defense, but has been ineffective since Puyol left. Lenglet isn't much better. What is the point of having the GOAT in the midfield and offense, if the defenders just let the goals in? 2-0 up should be game over and out.

  • Comment posted by TangoLima, at 23:28 11 May

    The story of their season, and recent seasons really. They cannot defend.
    Koeman was a defender, why has he not sorted it out?
    What has he got against Puig too, who has bundles of energy?
    I've watched every Barca game this season and without Messi they would be mid table. He's the only creative force.
    Dembele is a headless chicken.

    Levante played well and have taken points off the top 3.

  • Comment posted by James Cole, at 23:28 11 May

    Poor side

  • Comment posted by Force Kin, at 23:26 11 May

    Is this league even still relevant any more?

    • Reply posted by dice, at 23:36 11 May

      dice replied:
      Ah- the usual comment about any league outside of the prem is irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin _1Of109741, at 23:24 11 May

    They are back to their mediocrity as in the good olden days - struggling against Legia Warsaw with cheats like Koeman and Zubizaretta. Yeah, I am still bitter about it. These two teams of Barcelona and Real should be expelled from all European competition for at least 10 years. They are in fact Ponzi Schemes FC.

  • Comment posted by sanddancer, at 23:22 11 May

    What a shame. Not so super are you, can't even beat Levante

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, at 23:30 11 May

      TangoLima replied:
      Real and Atleti have struggled too.
      Give Levante credit.

  • Comment posted by m16, at 23:21 11 May

    Oh dear

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 23:21 11 May

    Pretty much done now for Barcelona, Koemans clueless, who actually brings a attacking midfielder on for a cb when he has 2 cbs on the bench. Cost the game and the title. Only good news is Atletico can still win it over RM.

    • Reply posted by TangoLima, at 23:32 11 May

      TangoLima replied:
      Shame Sevilla lost to at home to Bilbao. Would have loved to have seen them in the mix.
      Agree Atleti over RM.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, at 23:16 11 May

    Looks like the league is gone for Barcelona now. It’s Atletico’s to lose.

    • Reply posted by TV, at 23:18 11 May

      TV replied:
      Thanks Geoff.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid35238461223977
2Barcelona36237683364776
3Real Madrid35229460263475
4Sevilla35225851292271
5Real Sociedad351511953351856
6Real Betis35159114547-254
7Villarreal351313953421152
8Celta Vigo351211125053-347
9Ath Bilbao351113114638846
10Granada35136164457-1345
11Osasuna361111143645-944
12Cádiz361110153353-2043
13Levante36913144353-1040
14Valencia35912144651-539
15Alavés36811173254-2235
16Getafe35810172641-1534
17Real Valladolid35516143249-1731
18Huesca35612173352-1930
19Elche36612182954-2530
20Eibar35611182746-1929
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories