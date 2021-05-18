Premier League
EvertonEverton18:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Yerry Mina with his arm outstretched
Central defender Yerry Mina has made 22 Premier League starts for Everton this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Yerry Mina and Joshua King are fit and available to face Wolves.

Mina has recovered from an adductor injury and King has overcome a minor hamstring problem. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is Everton's only absentee.

Wolves are still hopeful that striker Raul Jimenez will be able to return from a fractured skull before the end of the season.

The Mexican is undergoing medical tests to decide when he can play but is unlikely to be involved on Wednesday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'd correctly predicted every Premier League game at the weekend, until the last one - which was Everton versus Sheffield United.

I went for an Everton win, despite their terrible form at Goodison Park, because I thought they were bound to beat the bottom-of-the-table Blades. It just shows you can never rely on them!

Having their fans back for this one should help Everton a lot, though, so I am going for another home win this time - if only because Wolves don't really ever look like scoring.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis

Everton have only won twice in 10 league games since beating West Brom on 4 March
That win left the Toffees one point off the top four with a game in hand

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton won the reverse fixture 2-1 and can complete a league double over Wolves for the first time in 45 years.
  • Wolves' solitary victory in their past 10 league and cup visits to Goodison Park came in the Premier League in February 2019 (D3, L6).

Everton

  • Everton have equalled the club top-flight record of nine home defeats in a season, their most since 1993-94.
  • They can remain winless in six consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since October to December 2009.
  • Carlo Ancelotti's side have kept two home clean sheets in the Premier League this season; only Newcastle, with one, have a worse record.
  • The Toffees have earned 19 points at Goodison Park compared to 37 away - it's the biggest home deficit in Europe's top five leagues this season.
  • Everton have only scored nine goals in their past 12 league matches.
  • Richarlison has scored four Premier League goals versus Wolves, his joint-most against any side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Ten of Wolves' 12 league wins in 2020-21 have been by a one-goal margin, including each of the past eight.
  • They are the only team this season not to have lost a Premier League match after scoring the opening goal.
  • Wolves are unbeaten in 33 top-flight fixtures after opening the scoring since a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City in November 2018 (W28, D5).
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side have only won twice in their past 13 Premier League away matches (D5, L6).
  • Fabio Silva has scored four Premier League goals, the joint-most in a season by a non-English player before his 19th birthday. Fulham's Collins John scored four in 2003-04.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 19th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport