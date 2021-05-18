Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Central defender Yerry Mina has made 22 Premier League starts for Everton this season

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Yerry Mina and Joshua King are fit and available to face Wolves.

Mina has recovered from an adductor injury and King has overcome a minor hamstring problem. Jean-Philippe Gbamin is Everton's only absentee.

Wolves are still hopeful that striker Raul Jimenez will be able to return from a fractured skull before the end of the season.

The Mexican is undergoing medical tests to decide when he can play but is unlikely to be involved on Wednesday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'd correctly predicted every Premier League game at the weekend, until the last one - which was Everton versus Sheffield United.

I went for an Everton win, despite their terrible form at Goodison Park, because I thought they were bound to beat the bottom-of-the-table Blades. It just shows you can never rely on them!

Having their fans back for this one should help Everton a lot, though, so I am going for another home win this time - if only because Wolves don't really ever look like scoring.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton won the reverse fixture 2-1 and can complete a league double over Wolves for the first time in 45 years.

Wolves' solitary victory in their past 10 league and cup visits to Goodison Park came in the Premier League in February 2019 (D3, L6).

Everton

Everton have equalled the club top-flight record of nine home defeats in a season, their most since 1993-94.

They can remain winless in six consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since October to December 2009.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have kept two home clean sheets in the Premier League this season; only Newcastle, with one, have a worse record.

The Toffees have earned 19 points at Goodison Park compared to 37 away - it's the biggest home deficit in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Everton have only scored nine goals in their past 12 league matches.

Richarlison has scored four Premier League goals versus Wolves, his joint-most against any side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers