Burnley v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope is likely to return from a knee injury before the end of the season, either against Liverpool or on Sunday at Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could return, having missed the weekend defeat by Leeds United with a minor knee injury.

Robbie Brady remains out, while Phil Bardsley, Dale Stephens and Kevin Long have all undergone surgery.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recovered from illness, while James Milner will be assessed.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota will miss Wednesday's game, with the latter given an outside chance of playing on Sunday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley will score and this won't be a comfortable night for Liverpool - but I'd back the Reds to win.

Jurgen Klopp's side don't know for sure that winning their final two games of the season will secure a top-four place because goal difference may decide it, but all they can do is look after their side of things by taking the points at Turf Moor.

It won't be easy, but I think Liverpool will get the victory they need.

Prediction: 1-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley can win both league matches in a season against Liverpool for the first time since 1929-30.

The Clarets have lost five of their six Premier League home fixtures versus Liverpool, with the exception being a 2-0 victory in August 2016.

Burnley

Burnley have set an unwanted club record of nine consecutive top-flight home league games without a win (D5, L4).

The Clarets have had two longer winless league streaks at home: 11 in the second tier in 1979, and 10 in the third tier in 1984.

They can equal the club Premier League record of four consecutive home defeats, set in 2010 and matched between July and October last year.

Their four wins in the past 17 Premier League fixtures all came away.

Chris Wood has been directly involved in 11 of Burnley's last 14 league goals, scoring eight and setting up three.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has lost on all four of his Premier League appearances this season, conceding an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Liverpool