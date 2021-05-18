Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham's 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday boosted their ambitions of European football next season

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason awaits news on whether Serge Aurier is available after he missed the Wolves game with a groin strain.

Ben Davies is again ruled out and faces a race against time to be available for Wales' Euros 2020 squad.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish could make his first start since February after two cameos off the bench.

Tyrone Mings is likely to be fit but Matty Cash and Morgan Sanson will miss the last two games of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham's home form has held up over the past few weeks but they are not going to get in the Champions League from here.

Spurs should be able to get at Villa, who let another lead slip at Crystal Palace on Sunday and seem to be leaking goals at the moment.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis

Since such data became available in 2003-04, the only player to hit the woodwork more in a top-flight season is Robin van Persie, with 10 in 2011-12

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham could set a new club record of six straight wins against Aston Villa.

Spurs are looking to complete their seventh Premier League double over Villa, a feat they have only achieved against Everton and Manchester City.

The Villans have lost 12 of the past 13 meetings in all competitions, with the exception being a victory under Tim Sherwood in April 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Mason is the first Spurs boss to win his opening three home matches in charge since Harry Redknapp in November 2008.

Against Wolves, Spurs had more shots (24) and more shots on target (13) than they did in any Premier League game under Jose Mourinho.

They have won eight of their past nine home fixtures in all competitions, scoring 24 goals in those victories.

Spurs have won 11 and drawn one of their 12 most recent Premier League home games played on a Wednesday.

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his past six Premier League appearances against Aston Villa.

The only players to exceeded Kane's 35 goal involvements (22 goals, 13 assists) in Europe's top five leagues this season are Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Aston Villa