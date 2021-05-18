West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sam Allardyce was furious at the "baffling" decision to rule out a potential winner for his West Brom side in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

West Brom head coach Sam Allardyce has no fresh injury concerns as his relegated side prepare to face West Ham in front of around 5,500 fans.

Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass will not play again this season because of respective hamstring and back injuries.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a near full-strength squad to choose from as his side seek to bolster their chances of securing European football.

Manuel Lanzini could miss out again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have run out of steam in the past few weeks, and their results have tailed off at the worst possible time for their top-four hopes.

The Hammers have gone off the boil, but they have not been playing poorly, and they have not had any breaks.

West Brom put up a heck of a fight against Liverpool on Sunday, but I'm going with West Ham to bounce back here.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-1 and could complete the league double for the first time since 2005-06.

West Brom have won just two of the past 16 league meetings.

West Bromwich Albion

Albion have only lost two of their past eight league games at The Hawthorns.

However, the Baggies are without a win in five matches (D2, L3).

They have only managed to win one of their past 16 midweek Premier League games (D5, L10). West Brom have lost all six such games under Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce has lost all four of his Premier League games against West Ham since leaving the club in 2015.

West Ham United