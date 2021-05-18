Premier League
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:15West HamWest Ham United
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sam Allardyce shouting at match officials from the side-lines
Sam Allardyce was furious at the "baffling" decision to rule out a potential winner for his West Brom side in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

West Brom head coach Sam Allardyce has no fresh injury concerns as his relegated side prepare to face West Ham in front of around 5,500 fans.

Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass will not play again this season because of respective hamstring and back injuries.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a near full-strength squad to choose from as his side seek to bolster their chances of securing European football.

Manuel Lanzini could miss out again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have run out of steam in the past few weeks, and their results have tailed off at the worst possible time for their top-four hopes.

The Hammers have gone off the boil, but they have not been playing poorly, and they have not had any breaks.

West Brom put up a heck of a fight against Liverpool on Sunday, but I'm going with West Ham to bounce back here.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Harry Potter actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis

West Brom have conceded a league high of 70 goals this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham won the reverse fixture 2-1 and could complete the league double for the first time since 2005-06.
  • West Brom have won just two of the past 16 league meetings.

West Bromwich Albion

  • Albion have only lost two of their past eight league games at The Hawthorns.
  • However, the Baggies are without a win in five matches (D2, L3).
  • They have only managed to win one of their past 16 midweek Premier League games (D5, L10). West Brom have lost all six such games under Sam Allardyce.
  • Allardyce has lost all four of his Premier League games against West Ham since leaving the club in 2015.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are three points away from equalling their highest Premier League total of 62, set in 2015-16.
  • They have already set a club record of 17 Premier League wins in a season.
  • The Hammers have won eight top-flight away fixtures in a season for the third time, after 1926-27 (10 wins) and 1985-86 (9).
  • West Ham have gone nine league matches without a clean sheet.
  • Michail Antonio has scored 11 goals in his last 14 Premier League away starts.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City36265576294783
2Man Utd362010670422870
3Leicester362061065442166
4Chelsea361810855332264
5Liverpool36189963422163
6Tottenham361781163412259
7West Ham361781156461059
8Everton36168124643356
9Arsenal361671350381255
10Leeds36165155753453
11Aston Villa36147155144749
12Wolves36129153549-1445
13Crystal Palace36128164061-2144
14Southampton36127174763-1643
15Burnley36109173351-1839
16Newcastle36109174362-1939
17Brighton36814143742-538
18Fulham36512192650-2427
19West Brom36511203370-3726
20Sheff Utd3662281962-4320
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport