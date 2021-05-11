Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Rangers to attempt to sign Scotland capped left-back Barry Douglas as the Light Blues supporting 31-year-old leaves Leeds United after a season on loan to Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy believes Vasilis Barkas has a future at the Glasgow club having seen improvements in training ahead of a return to the side against St Johnstone on Wednesday in place of the injured Scott Bain. The Greece goalkeeper has had a disappointing first season in Scotland after his £4.5m transfer from AEK Athens. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass is adamant Aberdeen acted properly when signing Motherwell's Scotland centre-half, Declan Gallagher, ahead of next season, pointing out that the Lanarkshire club had announced the capture of the 30-year-old while he was still playing for Livingston two years ago. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steven Gerrard has sought the advice of former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson while manager of Rangers. (The Herald) external-link

Former Scotland manager Sir Alex Ferguson admits he has been left seriously impressed with the work Steven Gerrard has done at Rangers - both on and off the park at Ibrox. (The Guardian) external-link

Steven Gerrard has targeted significant improvement in the domestic cup competitions next season as Rangers look to build on their Scottish Premiership title win and another impressive European campaign. (The National) external-link

Lowland League chairman George Fraser insists that no other Premiership club showed great interest in having their Colt teams enter the fifth tier next season ahead of its agreement with Celtic and Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Robbie Horn, manager of Lowland League club Bonnyrigg Rose, insists Celtic and Rangers should have been forced to start at the bottom of Scottish football's pyramid with their Colts teams rather than be admitted to the fifth tier. (The Herald) external-link

Former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas has described Celtic and Rangers as "an absolute disgrace" after fellow pundit and former Celtic player Andy Walker was barred for comments that angered the Glasgow clubs. (Daily Record) external-link

Italian football boot brand Pantofola d'Oro has created a one-off artistic design to celebrate Rangers' 55th title success this season and, in a collaboration with Greenock-based artist Craig Black, the unique red, white and blue boots will be gifted to manager Steven Gerrard. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link