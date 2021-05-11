Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aniek Nouwen has helped PSV to the Dutch Women's Cup final this season

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV and Netherlands defender Aniek Nouwen on a three-year contract.

Nouwen, 22, will join the Women's Super League champions for next season after possible involvement at the Olympics.

"Other clubs were interested, but I made my decision to join Chelsea pretty fast," Nouwen said. "It's going to be very new, but I'm very excited."

She has made more than 100 appearances for PSV since her debut in 2016 and has been capped 14 times by her country.

"Aniek really is an exciting addition to our squad," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. "Not only does she bring a wealth of league and international experience for her age, she is also very composed on the ball and her physicality will certainly suit the English league.

"I've no doubt Aniek is one of the best young defenders in the world and has a very bright future ahead of her with us."