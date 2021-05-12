Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Lee Novak, Clayton Donaldson and Anthony O'Connor were all regulars for Bradford this season

Bradford City have released nine players at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, including Lee Novak, Clayton Donaldson and Anthony O'Connor.

Donaldson and Novak both scored seven goals apiece to finish joint-second top scorers, while Connor Wood and O'Connor played 50 and 49 games respectively.

Billy Clarke, Connor Shanks, Harry Pritchard, Will Huffer and Zeli Ismail complete the list of departures.

The Bantams are still to appoint a new manager for the forthcoming campaign.

Joint-bosses Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars were relieved of their duties by Bradford on Monday.