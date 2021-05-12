National League news - May 2021
BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.
12 May
Maidenhead United have signed 19-year-old Reading goalkeeper James Holden on loan until the end of the season.
11 May
Yeovil Town forward Alfie Lloyd has joined Championship club QPR for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old academy graduate made one first-team appearance for the Glovers, as a substitute against Hartlepool in November.