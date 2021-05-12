National League news - May 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

12 May

Maidenhead United have signed 19-year-old Reading goalkeeper James Holden on loan until the end of the season.

11 May

Yeovil Town forward Alfie Lloyd has joined Championship club QPR for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old academy graduate made one first-team appearance for the Glovers, as a substitute against Hartlepool in November.