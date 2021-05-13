Dundee, Greenock Morton, Airdrieonians and Brechin City each hope to have up to 500 fans at their SPFL play-off finals with Covid-19 lockdown eased.

Dundee are set to be in the Premiership decider after winning 3-0 at Raith in Wednesday's semi-final first leg.

Morton and Airdrie square up with a place in the Championship at stake.

Brechin will look to preserve their League 2 status against Lowland League Kelty Hearts, who are planning for a return of 250 fans in the second leg.

Dumbarton and Edinburgh City, who meet in the League 1 play-off, have yet to confirm their plans.

The former, who are attempting to avoid relegation, say they are "awaiting guidance" but have asked season-ticket holders to register their interest.

The position of Edinburgh, who finished runners-up in League 2, is complicated by them being tenants of Lowland League club Spartans and they are holding talks with their landlords and City of Edinburgh Council.

With the Scottish government having eased social distancing rules amid the pandemic, the Scottish FA is seeking approval from Holyrood for up to 3,000 fans to attend the Scottish Cup final between Hibernian and St Johnstone.

An announcement on that is expected on Thursday, while clubs in the play-offs have already started to make plans following the move to Level 2, which allows up to 500 spectators at outdoor events.

Raith said earlier in the week they would wait until after Saturday's conclusion of the Premiership play-off semi before revealing their plans, but Dundee have already conducted a ballot of season tickets holders and will contact them should they see out the tie at Dens.

If they progress, they would most likely face Kilmarnock or Ross County over two legs for a place in the top flight.

Morton, who must win to avoid relegation, have said they will have 500 home supporters at their second leg against Airdrie on 21 May, with season-ticket holders offered the first opportunity to buy briefs.

Sales are being strictly restricted to one per person, with the Championship club requiring the name and contact details for everyone purchasing a ticket and fans being allocated arrival times for their section of the stadium.

Airdrie, who finished runners-up in League 1, say they are working with appropriate regulatory bodies to allow up to 500 spectators at the first leg on Tuesday, with priority given to season-ticket holders and Club 1924 members.

Brechin, who finished bottom of League 2, say they are aiming for either 500 seated, 250 standing fans, or a mixture of both, for their Pyramid Play-off final against Kelty.

"We would certainly hope to have some fans into the home game on 23 May and we will be working with the authorities to plan that out," chairman Ken Ferguson told BBC Scotland.