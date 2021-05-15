Michael McCrudden celebrates scoring Cliftonville's second goal at the Oval

Cliftonville dented Glentoran's hopes of an automatic European spot after Rory Hale and Michael McCrudden netted in a 2-0 win at the Oval.

Both goals came in the second half with Hale scoring a superb opener before McCrudden sealed victory late on.

Ballymena boosted their hopes of making the European play-offs thanks to a 3-1 win at Dungannon Swifts, who will finish the season in bottom place.

Portadown moved above Warrenpoint into ninth by beating Carrick Rangers 2-1.

Carrick almost went in front on nine minutes at Shamrock Park when Reece Neale's long throw-in was only half-cleared to Michael Smith, whose snap-shot was finger-tipped onto the crossbar by Jacob Carney.

But after withstanding some Carrick pressure, it was Portadown who went in front on 37 minutes. Stephen Teggart made a clever run from midfield in behind the Carrick defence and his driven cross was met with a flashing near post header by Lee Bonis.

Cliftonville's Aaron Donnelly challenges Glens midfielder Conor McMenamin for the ball

The home side showed more attacking threat in the second half and doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the last minute after Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg brought down Bonis and Adam Salley converted the spot kick despite Hogg getting a hand to the ball.

Carrick pulled a goal back in injury time through substitute Corey McMullan but it was another defeat and manager Niall Currie announced his resignation moments after the game.

Sky Blues put pressure on Glenavon

Ballymena moved three points behind Glenavon, who are seventh and occupy the European play-off spot, after a comfortable victory over the Swifts.

However, the win win came at a cost with Kofi Balmer sustaining a knee injury to make him a doubt for Tuesday's Irish Cup semi-final against Linfield and the remaining two league game.

His replacement Conor Keeley headed in the opener from Ross Redman's free-kick three minutes before the break - the substitute also hit the woodwork in the final seconds of the first half.

Leroy Millar fired home from a Shay McCartan throughball to double the lead on 54 minutes and Trai Hume connected with a Redman corner to head home and make it 3-0.

Oisin Smyth flicked in a late consolation for a Swifts side with just one win in their 16 league game and with their basement finish confirmed.

Long wait for drama

The first half at the Oval was a quiet affair and the best chances came in the final five minutes of the first-half, when Reds defender Jamie Harney threw himself in front of Conor McMenamin's powerful strike and Rory Donnelly saw his header from the resulting corner cleared off the line.

McCrudden missed a sitter from three yards minutes after the restart. A long ball found Daire O'Connor at the back post and his touch back inside to McCrudden was asking to be tucked away but the forward fluffed his lines.

Rory Hale fires home the opener for Cliftonville against Glentoran

Andrew Mitchell missed an equally as big opportunity at the other end when McMenamin got to the byline and played a low ball in but the striker, standing inside the six yard box, couldn't sort his feet out and the ball rolled through his legs to safety.

Aaron McCarey then kept out Jay Donnelly's close-range header before the opener came on 63 minutes. O'Connor rolled the ball to Hale on the edge of the area and his superb first-time strike from the edge of the area went in off the crossbar.

McMenamin went close but fired over the top after a fine solo run as the Glens pushed for an equaliser but Cliftonville picked the hosts off on the counter when O'Connor squared the ball for the unmarked McCrudden to tuck home with five minutes to play.