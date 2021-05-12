Caernarfon fans watching their team face Connah's Quay from behind the wall at the club's Oval ground

The Welsh Government's decision not to include the Cymru Premier as one of its test events for the return of spectators is a "kick in the teeth".

A list of nine pilots have been confirmed for the safe return of fans for the first time in 14 months.

Wales' friendly against Albania and Swansea City and Newport County's EFL play-off games are among the events.

"We're disappointed [the Cymru Premier] is not included," Football Association of Wales' (FAW) Andrew Howard said.

"Because we are ready and a trusted partner of the Welsh Government, and all our clubs have worked tirelessly on the return to play in the Cymru Premier league.

"They deserve that opportunity and the fans of Cymru Premier clubs deserve the opportunity to support their clubs in our forthcoming play-offs. They are huge games for those clubs and their communities.

"We were informed that there were only a group of nine events and only one of those would be a footballing event, which was the international at Cardiff City Stadium against Albania which will be a large stadium event.

"We're obviously disappointed that we were turned down at that stage and then to find out that the devolved Welsh Government has included two English football fixtures, albeit hosted in Wales, is another kick in the teeth to the domestic game in Wales."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "A selection of events to be included in the proposed pilot programme was made on the basis of discussion with venues, local authorities and event organisers, seeking a spread across types of events and locations across Wales.

"Managing a safe and successful test events programme will hopefully allow larger gatherings back to stadia, theatres and other venues in Wales.

"We'll provide more clarity for the events sector on Friday when we confirm the latest changes as part of the 21-day review process."

The Cymru Premier was awarded Elite status by the National Sports Group and the 2020-21 season started in September.

Games has been played behind closed doors this season ,with the 12 member clubs receiving financial support from world governing body Fifa and the National Lottery via the FAW.

The league was mothballed in December due to the pandemic but resumed in March and the regular season reaches its conclusion this weekend with Connah's Quay Nomads and The New Saints chasing the title.

"We're obviously pleased to see spectators return to sporting events throughout Wales," added Howard, the FAW's head of competitions.

"This is a positive step forward, which we welcome and we wish all those events and organisers the very best of luck in the coming days and weeks.

"It's in all of our interests that those test events go well because it will open the door to all the events coming back shortly afterwards, which we all want.

"We are bitterly disappointed that the Cymru Premier league has not been selected as one of those events because we've been in discussions since late August regarding test events.

"It looked like in September that we were going to run one of the first test events for spectators until we had an increase in transmission rates."