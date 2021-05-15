Wonderkids: Ronnie McGrath, Delano Splatt, Amani Richards and Keelan Williams
Last updated on .From the section Football
MOTDx has been on the road again with its Wonderkids series, featuring some of the most exciting young footballers in the UK.
The latest quartet to be featured were Ronnie McGrath, Delano Splatt, Amani Richards and Keelan Williams.
Here you can find out more about the four players - and see how they got on.
Ronnie McGrath
Age: 16
Team: Leeds United
Position: Right winger
Bio: Scouted by Leeds from local grassroots side Heworth when he was eight, McGrath has made a name for himself by scoring plenty of goals and made his under-18s debut at the age of 15. In April, he was called up by England to face Wales Under-16s.
Delano Splatt
Age: 16
Team: Fulham
Position: Midfielder
Londoner Splatt started his career at Dulwich Hamlet before joining Fulham aged 11. He made his under-18s debut aged 15 and last year played the full 90 minutes on his debut for the under-17s in a Premier League Cup match.
Amani Richards
Age: 16
Team: Arsenal
Position: Centre-forward
Richards was first scouted by a professional club at 12, while playing for grassroots side Essex Road Giants. He signed for Chelsea, amid interest from a host of other top clubs, and spent four years there, during which time he was called up by England Under-16s. Richards, who grew up in Islington, moved to his boyhood club Arsenal in March, becoming the first schoolboy to play for the Gunners' under-23s since Reiss Nelson in 2015.
Keelan Williams
Age: 17
Team: Burnley
Position: Right-back
A strong, quick and direct right-back who came through the Liverpool academy. Remind you of anyone? Trent Alexander-Arnold, maybe? Or even Keelan's older brother Neco? Williams was at Liverpool until last summer, when he moved to Burnley, and was recently called up by Wales' Under-18s.
