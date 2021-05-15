McLaughlin scored the decisive goal four minutes after being introduced at Seaview

Coleraine took a major step towards securing European qualification as substitute James McLaughlin's header lifted the Bannsiders to a 1-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

McLaughlin's second-half goal gives Oran Kearney's side a four-point cushion over third-placed Glentoran.

The victory also narrowed the gap on leaders Linfield to five points.

However, David Healy's side will secure their third successive Gibson Cup with a win over Larne at Windsor Park.

While the Blues are widely expected to retain the title, Coleraine knew they needed three points to both keep the pressure on the Blues and open up a four-point cushion on Glentoran in the race to secure the second automatic European spot for next season.

And after having spurned several opportunities, McLaughlin popped up with the all-important goal in the 64th-minute as he powered Curtis Allen's cross past Jonathan Tuffey.

Coleraine target Crusaders debutant

With the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne to come on Tuesday, Crues boss Stephen Baxter made nine changes to the side that beat Glentoran in the cup quarter-final midweek, one of which saw 17-year-old Brandon Bradshaw handed his debut at right-back.

That appeared to shape Coleraine's gameplan as the Bannsiders focused on making headway down that flank with a fair degree of success.

Matthew Shevlin was central to this plan, pulling out wide to create an overload, with the former Linfield forward testing Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey before Eoin Bradley had a goal rightly ruled out for offside following Aaron Traynor's cross from the left.

Shevlin also missed a gilt-edged opportunity on the stroke of half-time when he failed to convert Ben Doherty's cross from point-blank range after another productive Coleraine move down the left.

McLaughlin's goal gives Coleraine a four-point lead over Glentoran in the race for automatic European qualification

Cushley the Crues danger man

While Crusaders were slow to find their rhythm, the home side looked dangerous when they attacked in numbers, particularly through Cushley.

With Adam Lecky and Paul Heatley not involved, Cushley gladly stepped up to the plate when it came to troubling the Coleraine defence, stinging Martin Gallagher's palms with a driven free-kick from the right flank before hammering a ferocious effort against the crossbar in the space of eight first-half minutes.

The former Ballymena United midfielder's most presentable opportunity arrived six minutes after the break when he was again thwarted by Gallagher after having latched on to Jordan Owens' header across the Coleraine goal.

But having enjoyed a strong start to the second half, the Crusaders challenge waned as Coleraine reasserted themselves, thanks in no small part to a double substitution that saw McLaughlin and Allen replace Eoin Bradley and Josh Carson on the hour.

Just three minutes later, Allen spurned a golden chance when he headed over from Lyndon Kane's cross, but the striker quickly redeemed himself when he delivered for McLaughlin, who made no mistake with his headed effort to give Coleraine the advantage.

Crusaders certainly made Coleraine sweat in the dying minutes, however, as Gallagher once again denied Cushley with a diving save to tip his driven free-kick around the post before young Crues substitute Thomas Burns struck the woodwork in added time as the Ballycastle Road club just about held on to secure an important win.