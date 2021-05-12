Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Atletico Madrid moved a step closer to becoming Spanish champions for the first time since 2014 with a tense home victory over Real Sociedad.
Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he collected Marcos Llorente's ball over the top of the Sociedad defence and finished past Alex Remiro.
Angel Correa doubled the hosts' lead with a first-time finish following Luis Suarez's excellent through ball.
Igor Zubeldia scored late on for Sociedad but Atletico held on to win.
Atletico will win the Spanish title for the 11th time in their history if they win both their last two matches.
They play at home against 11th-placed Osasuna on Sunday, 16 May before ending the campaign a week later away at a Real Valladolid side that are 18th and in the relegation zone.
Atletico are four points clear of second-placed Barcelona but city rivals Real Madrid are the biggest threat to Diego Simeone's side.
They are five points behind Atletico but play their game in hand on Thursday when they face mid-table Granada away from home.
Real would also finish above Atletico if the two sides ended on the same points because of the head-to-head rule, meaning Atletico cannot afford to drop any points.
For Real Sociedad, who hit the post through Roberto Lopez before Zubeldia's 83rd-minute goal, they remain fifth and in a Europa League qualification spot.
Fourth-placed Sevilla beat Valencia 1-0 earlier on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, but Atletico's subsequent victory means Sevilla can no longer become Spanish champions.
Barcelona's title hopes suffered a big setback on Tuesday when they threw away a 2-0 lead against Levante before drawing 3-3.
"There are very few options for us to win the league now," said Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets afterwards.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 22Hermoso
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 8SaúlSubstituted forKondogbiaat 73'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forSequeiraat 73'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 81'minutes
- 21Carrasco
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 2Giménez
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Remiro
- 2Zaldua
- 6ElustondoSubstituted forZubeldiaat 69'minutes
- 15SagnanSubstituted forPacheco Dozagaratat 59'minutes
- 20MonrealSubstituted forLópezat 59'minutes
- 14Guridi
- 36Zubimendi
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 10OyarzabalSubstituted forMerquelanzat 69'minutes
- 22Barrenetxea
- 19IsakSubstituted forBautistaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Illarramendi
- 5Zubeldia
- 11Januzaj
- 13Moyá
- 16Guevara
- 17Merquelanz
- 18Gorosabel
- 21Silva
- 24Le Normand
- 25Bautista
- 26Pacheco Dozagarat
- 28López
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1.
Post update
Hand ball by Portu (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Hand ball by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Portu (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
Post update
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1. Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Luis Suárez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martín Merquelanz (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Portu (Real Sociedad) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Roberto López.
Post update
Martín Merquelanz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Martín Merquelanz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Koke (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
