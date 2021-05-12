Italian Serie A
SassuoloSassuolo1JuventusJuventus3

Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, 43, saves penalty as Juve keep Champions League hopes alive

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon holds the record for most Serie A appearances with this penalty save coming in the 657th league game of his career

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saved a penalty as Juventus beat Sassuolo to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Buffon, 43, has announced he will be leaving Juve at the end of the season and denied Sassuolo a lead by saving Domenico Berardi's first-half penalty.

Adrien Rabiot fired Juventus ahead with a low shot, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for the club.

Giacomo Raspadori pulled one back, but Paulo Dybala got a third for Juventus.

Juventus had won the title in each of the previous nine years, but, under Andrea Pirlo, have struggled in the league and are fifth in Serie A with two matches to go.

They need to beat champions Inter Milan on Saturday and win at Bologna on 23 May and hope Atalanta, AC Milan or Napoli drop points to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Leaving Buffon shows his class again

Buffon has won Serie A 10 times with Juventus in two spells with the club and was making his 657th Serie A appearance, although it was only his seventh league game of the season.

Earlier this week, Buffon said he had "reached the end of a cycle" at Juventus and that "this beautiful and very long experience will come to a definitive end this year".

Yet he still showed his agility in the 15th minute to dive to his left to parry Berardi's spot-kick after Leonardo Bonucci tripped Raspadori.

At 43 years and 104 days, Buffon is now the oldest goalkeeper to save a penalty in Serie A history.

Juventus went ahead 12 minutes later through Rabiot's strike, which went in off the foot of the post, before Ronaldo doubled their lead just before half-time from 14 yards out.

Buffon, who made another fine save to deny Pedro Obiang, was beaten in the second half when Raspadori calmly finished after a one-two with Manuel Locatelli.

However, the visitors quickly restored their two-goal advantage with Dejan Kulusevski's through ball leading to a fine lofted finish from Dybala as the Argentine also reached a century of Juventus goals.

Ronaldo nearly got his second of the night late on but his angled shot bounced off the post.

Milan hit seven to stay on course for Champions League

Juventus are now one point behind fourth-placed Napoli, while Atalanta and AC Milan are second and third respectively.

Goals from Luis Muriel and Mario Pasalic gave Atalanta a 2-0 win at home against a Benevento side that ended the match with 10 men as defender Luca Caldirola was sent off for two bookable offences late on.

Ante Rebic scored a hat-trick as AC Milan gained an incredible 7-0 away victory at Torino. Theo Hernandez also scored twice for Milan, Franck Kessie converted a penalty and Brahim Diaz netted as well.

Champions Inter Milan won 3-1 against Roma at the San Siro thanks to goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku, with former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring for Roma, who will be managed by Jose Mourinho next season.

With two games remaining, Atalanta are second on 75 points, level with AC Milan, with Napoli on 73 points and Juventus on 72.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 22ToljanSubstituted forChirichesat 56'minutes
  • 2Santos da Silva BarbosaBooked at 18mins
  • 31Ferrari
  • 77KyriakopoulosSubstituted forOliveira da Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 14ObiangSubstituted forLopezat 56'minutes
  • 73Locatelli
  • 25Berardi
  • 23TraoreSubstituted forDefrelat 56'minutes
  • 7BogaSubstituted forDjuricicat 77'minutes
  • 18Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 5Ayhan
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 8Lopez
  • 9Caputo
  • 10Djuricic
  • 13Peluso
  • 17Müldür
  • 21Chiriches
  • 27Haraslin
  • 56Pegolo
  • 68Bourabia
  • 92Defrel

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 77Buffon
  • 13DaniloBooked at 23mins
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 22ChiesaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 81'minutes
  • 5ArthurSubstituted forBentancurat 62'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forMcKennieat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 14McKennie
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 53Andrade Sanches Correia
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Locatelli with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Dejan Kulusevski is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  8. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Giacomo Raspadori.

  11. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  13. Post update

    Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo).

  16. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marlon Santos (Sassuolo).

  18. Post update

    Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Chiesa.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Weston McKennie replaces Paulo Dybala.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th May 2021

  • SassuoloSassuolo1JuventusJuventus3
  • CagliariCagliari0FiorentinaFiorentina0
  • AtalantaAtalanta2BeneventoBenevento0
  • BolognaBologna0GenoaGenoa2
  • Inter MilanInter Milan3RomaRoma1
  • LazioLazio1ParmaParma0
  • SampdoriaSampdoria2SpeziaSpezia2
  • TorinoTorino0AC MilanAC Milan7

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan36277282315188
2Atalanta36229586424475
3AC Milan36236772413175
4Napoli36234983404373
5Juventus36219670353572
6Lazio352141061511067
7Roma36177126456858
8Sassuolo361511105955456
9Sampdoria36137164854-646
10Hellas Verona351110144243-143
11Bologna361010164859-1140
12Udinese361010164152-1140
13Fiorentina36912154757-1039
14Genoa36912154354-1139
15Cagliari3699184358-1536
16Torino35714144864-1635
17Spezia36811174669-2335
18Benevento36710193873-3531
19Parma36311223877-3920
20Crotone3553274290-4818
View full Italian Serie A table

