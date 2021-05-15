Kyle Lafferty has scored eight times in eight league appearances since signing for Kilmarnock

As recently as two games ago, Scottish Premiership safety looked within Kilmarnock's grasp.

A 3-0 win over Dundee United had them five points clear of Hamilton Academical and two in front of Ross County, with three games to play and with a handsome goal difference advantage.

However, defeat by Motherwell and a draw with St Mirren has left them going into the final game of the term with their fate no longer in their own hands.

Granted, they would need to be scudded by nine goals by Hamilton for their hosts to overtake them, but even a victory would not be enough for Tommy Wright's side to avoid the relegation play-off should County avoid defeat at Motherwell.

Will fate favour the Ayrshire side? And do they, or County for that matter, have what it takes to win a play-off?

Kilmarnock's final-day dramas

Kilmarnock have been ever presents in the top flight for 28 years, but have been no strangers to cutting it fine at the end of campaigns.

In 1993-94, only a final day draw with Hibernian kept them above the three relegation spots on goal difference.

In 1996-97, with fewer than 20 minutes of the season to go, they were looking at a play-off spot before Gary Holt's goal salvaged a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen and moved them above Motherwell and Hibernian.

In 2009-10, they faced a final-day showdown with Falkirk. In a nervy 0-0 draw at Rugby Park, the visitors' Ryan Flynn missed a great late chance, meaning Kilmarnock continued their run in the top flight.

In 2013-14, a play-off spot was again a possibility. But after four straight defeats, they won their final two games, including a 1-0 victory at Easter Road that sent Hibernian into the play-off in their place.

It hasn't always gone Kilmarnock's way at the death, though.

On the final day of the 1988-89 campaign, fighting relegation to the second division, they had to overhaul Clyde's vastly superior goal difference.

They did it by hammering Queen of the South 6-0 but, in the final minute of the season, Clyde scored a last gasp penalty to beat St Johnstone 2-0 and finish above Kilmarnock by one goal.

How it stands going into the final day of this season

Lafferty heroics keep Kilmarnock in hunt

Kyle Lafferty has played just 10 games for Kilmarnock, yet many wouldn't argue if they awarded him the club's player of the year award.

His double in midweek against St Mirren took his goals tally to 12. But from 2-0 up, Kilmarnock conspired to draw 3-3. Just three league wins in 2021 has led to them falling from eighth to the relegation play-off spot.

Since February, Chris Burke and Mitchell Pinnock have scored twice each in the league, while Greg Kiltie and Rory McKenzie have both notched one. Their goals combined still don't match Lafferty's league haul of eight.

But manager Tommy Wright, who has been in charge since February, believes he has players capable of stepping up for the big occasion.

"I've been in the game for a long, nearly 600 games, so it doesn't bother me," said the Northern Irishman.

"Hopefully the experience in the squad will prove key. Kirk Broadfoot has played in big games, [Alan] Power, Burke and Lafferty - they've played in big games. "

"I trust the players to go out and get the job done. If we have to chase the game, we'll do that."

County on form at the right time?

County fought back on Wednesday to beat Hamilton and effectively condemn them to relegation, having beaten Dundee United in their previous outing.

They have now lost just once in four, and won back-to-back for the first time since John Hughes took charge in December.

But Hughes acknowledged they were second best against Hamilton and might have found themselves bottom had their visitors been more clinical.

BBC Scotland Sportsound pundit Billy Dodds, though, has been been impressed by what Hughes has done.

"From where he was, to get his team winning the last two and under that pressure, it's been a phenomenal six points he has taken," he said. "He has put his team on the threshold of just needing that point to keep them safe."

Can either win a play-off?

One of Kilmarnock or County will not have to worry about answering that question.

The latter have delivered big results in big games this season, with the midweek win over Hamilton added to successes over Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian, and have every right to believe they can prevail over two legs againstDundee.

Kilmarnock have plundered just four points from this season's top six, but have turned it on at times in recent weeks. A 4-1 hammering of Motherwell and the 3-0 win over United were stand out results and they've scored 18 in their last six home games.

The odds suggest it will be them in the play-off, but can they do enough to escape relegation again?