Dumbarton v Edinburgh City

DumbartonDumbarton19:35Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|22
|11
|7
|4
|40
|18
|22
|40
|2
|Airdrieonians
|22
|12
|2
|8
|35
|24
|11
|38
|3
|Cove Rangers
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|18
|10
|36
|4
|Montrose
|22
|9
|6
|7
|33
|33
|0
|33
|5
|Falkirk
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|26
|3
|32
|6
|East Fife
|22
|10
|3
|9
|30
|33
|-3
|33
|7
|Peterhead
|22
|9
|2
|11
|24
|27
|-3
|29
|8
|Clyde
|22
|8
|2
|12
|27
|38
|-11
|26
|9
|Dumbarton
|22
|7
|4
|11
|14
|24
|-10
|25
|10
|Forfar
|22
|4
|5
|13
|18
|37
|-19
|17