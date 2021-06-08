Last updated on .From the section Football

Who is your favourite European player of the 21st Century? Tough question, right?

With the delayed Euro 2020 about to produce its own set of heroes and memories, BBC Sport wants you to think back over the past 21 years to the individuals you have most enjoyed watching.

BBC Sport journalists have shortlisted 64 players, who will face off in a knockout competition until you pick the ultimate winner.

To be included on the shortlist, players must have played in at least one major tournament in the 21st Century and played at least 100 matches. We also took into account international, European and domestic success - plus individual accolades.

The vote for the group stages begins now - you can pick your favourites at the bottom of this page - with the winners of each group progressing to a straight head-to-head final 16 on Wednesday.

You will be able to vote on this page, with the results appearing soon after each round closes, while you can join in the debate in a live text we will be running alongside this page from 08:00 BST on Wednesday.

The ties were drawn from a hat and throughout Wednesday, 9 June, you can share your memories of the players - and discuss others you think should have made it - using #myeurofavourite.

Remember we don't necessarily want to know who believe the best - let's face it they were all pretty good - more who is your favourite.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

