Manager Callum Davidson is fearful the Covid-19 situation at St Johnstone could seriously impact on his preparations for the Scottish Cup final. Saints were without nine players for yesterday's defeat at Celtic, although it is unclear how many were ruled out through the test and trace regulations. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stoke City are weighing up a summer move for Allan Campbell as the Motherwell midfielder comes to the end of his contract at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard urges Rangers to leave a lasting legacy ahead of their final Premiership fixture at home to Aberdeen on Saturday when they can break the 100 point barrier and complete and entire campaign unbeaten. (Herald) external-link

"Everyone has to use him as an example going forward." Scott Brown is the standard that all Celtic players should aspire to, insists interim boss John Kennedy, after the club captain makes his final home appearance. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy sets the record straight on the contract status of talented teenager Karamoko Dembele - revealing the attacking midfielder's current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2022. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"They help drive my culture." Hibernian head coach Jack Ross lauds senior players Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson and David Gray as the Edinburgh club seal third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Having achieved third place, Hibernian boss Jack Ross admits he'll rest several of his regulars against Celtic on Saturday to keep them fresh for the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his players are devastated at not taking the race for third place to the final game of the season. (Press & Journal) external-link