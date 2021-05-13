Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Daniel Mackay has completed his move to Hibs on a four tear deal

Daniel Mackay is a "really good fit" for Hibernian, says head coach Jack Ross after completing a four-year deal for the 20-year-old winger.

An undisclosed fee was agreed with Inverness Caledonian Thistle earlier this month.

Mackay scored 12 goals - nine this season - in 57 games for the Scottish Championship club.

"Attribute-wise, he's quick, energetic, scores goals and creates goals," Ross told the club website. external-link

"It fits with what we've been trying to do in terms of identifying top young Scottish players who will boost the club."

Ross signed Kevin Nisbet from second tier Dunfermline last season and the striker has chipped in with 18 goals as Hibs clinched third place in the Premiership and now have a Scottish Cup final to look forward to.

Hibs also paid a fee to bring midfielder Kyle Magennis in from St Mirren in October.

Mackay made his first team debut at 16 and describes himself as a "pacy winger like Martin Boyle".

"I just saw the way the manager has been playing football," he said. "It's brilliant, both the way Hibs play football and the way the manager wants to play.

"Hibs are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and hopefully we can win a few cups and maybe challenge for a league at some point as well."

