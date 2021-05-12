Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Shaun Williams captained Millwall in their final game of the season against Coventry City

Long-serving Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams is to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

The 34-year-old Irishman has made 295 appearances for the Lions and scored 22 goals since joining in January 2014.

Williams won three caps for the Republic of Ireland while at the club.

He helped Millwall win promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs in 2017 where he had a hand in setting up Lee Gregory's winning goal in the final against Bradford City at Wembley.