Tyler Harvey returned to Truro City from Bath City in September 2019

Truro City striker Tyler Harvey has extended his contract until 2022.

The 25-year-old former Plymouth Argyle youngster has scored 73 goals in 128 appearances for the White Tigers over two spells since first joining in 2017.

Harvey has been City's top scorer over the past three seasons, helping the club top the Southern League Premier Division South before it was curtailed due to Covid-19 in March 2020.

He follows manager Paul Wotton, who signed a new deal in February.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay at the club. It was a no brainer with the manager signing a new deal and the direction the club is going in," Harvey told the club website. external-link

Fellow forward Niall Thompson - Truro's longest-serving player - has also extended his deal until the end of next season.

The 27-year-old has been with the club since joining from Torquay United in the summer of 2016.