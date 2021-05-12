Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Darius Charles (left) made the last of his seven appearances this season in January

Wycombe Wanderers have released five players, including centre-back Darius Charles and keeper Ryan Allsop, after their relegation from the Championship.

Charles, 33, was let go by the club in 2019 with a potentially career-ending hip injury but returned to help them to promotion from League One last year.

Allsop, 28, made 129 appearances for the Chairboys and was a regular until losing his place in February.

Wycombe say "discussions are ongoing" with Adebayo Akinfenwa over his future.

The 39-year-old striker is one of several others out of contract at Adams Park this summer.

As well as Charles and Allsop, manager Gareth Ainsworth has opted not to offer new deals to Cameron Yates, Giles Phillips and Andron Georgiou, though attacking midfielder Anis Mehmeti is one of four players to have contract extensions triggered.