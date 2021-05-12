Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dundalk have lost four of their opening 10 league games this season

Dundalk say that a group of the club's players have apologised "unreservedly" for a trip to Belfast last weekend which breached Covid-19 protocols.

A number of players took part in what was planned as a team bonding trip but broke then rules about non-essential travel to Northern Ireland.

After the news emerged, Dundalk players and officials had to undergo Covid-19 tests which all proved negative.

On Tuesday, the FAI said that it was "reviewing" the matter.

Dundalk's statement on Wednesday said that after consultation with the Republic of Ireland's Health Service Executive, "the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken".

It remains to be seen whether the FAI will take a similar view.

"Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of Covid-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad," said the club's statement.

"Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that Covid-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.

"The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions."

Pictures emerged on social media of the Lilywhites players mixing in Belfast last Saturday, which would have been in breach of the inter-county and cross-border travel regulations which have subsequently been eased.

Several southern-based members of the squad travelled to Belfast and were joined by some players who live north of the border for an outdoor social gathering before journeying home by train later in the day.

Dundalk are currently without a manager and head coach following the departures of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli from Oriel Park in April.

Sporting director Jim Magilton is in interim charge of the team, who have won just two of their opening 10 league matches ahead of Friday evening's trip to Finn Harps.