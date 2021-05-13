'When the Welsh chorus gets going it's powerful' - Cooper

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says the return of fans to the Liberty Stadium will be a "special moment".

Three thousand supporters will be at the home leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Barnsley on 22 May, as part of a Welsh Government test to bring fans back after lockdown.

And Cooper is convinced they can help his side reach Wembley.

"It's the play-offs, if the supporters can give us the edge then we have to maximise that," Cooper said.

Swansea travel to face Barnsley on Monday, at which home fans will be present, before the home leg the following Saturday.

Cooper said: "We welcome it... because it has been not as good without them.

"When we get people back in where I am sat now it will be a special moment and I am sure for the people who are lucky enough to come.

"And by the way we will be thinking about the ones who cannot come as well, because it's going to be a free-for-all in who is lucky enough to be here.

"It will be a special moment and we will be doing our very best to give them something to sing for, something to support, something to cheer on. But we are going to face that at Barnsley as well - their fans will be thinking exactly the same.

"It will be brilliant to see people back in stadiums, no more than here with our own people in our home. But what we have to do as a football team is make sure we use it to our advantage here and it does not affect us in a negative way at Barnsley."

The play-off game for Swansea - and for Newport County in their League Two play-off with Forest Green Rovers - has been included among pilot events for the safe return of fans to stadiums for the first time in 14 months.

Even though the Liberty Stadium will have less than 15% of the capacity for the play-off return, Cooper believes it will make a difference and admitted "we might need them".

"We have to play our part in giving ourselves a chance," he said.

"We know we are coming up against a really tough opponent, it's the play-offs. If the supporters can give us an edge then we have to try and maximise that."

Cooper, 41, took over at Swansea in his first club job in 2019, having led England to the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

He said: "There are always highs and lows in management, but I have never been prouder in a job.

"I have felt that from day one and that has only increased. I know we have had some good returns from getting into the play-offs but it has not been hunky-dory all the way. We lost four on the bounce not so long ago.

"But then you realise how proud you are to work for a club, when you know how that makes you feel and it does hurt.

"But you are so motivated and determined to get through the other side of it, it makes your belonging at the club a real special one. From day one this club has given me an amazing opportunity and I have tried to really, really commit to the job, give my best.

"I said to myself from day one whenever it ends it won't be for the lack of trying and a lack of determination and a lack of confidence. I really believe in what I do, I really believe in the players, I really believe in how myself and the staff work with them.

"Where that ends up taking us? We are still on that journey, we have made some good progress and good strides over the two years, but we are getting to a point now where we can really make a difference and that's where our focus is."

The poignancy of the return of fans back to football will add to Cooper's pride as he looks to lead Swansea back to the Premier League, with the club having been relegated in 2018.

"Not having supporters here, I think we have all missed them," Cooper said.

"Guiding the club through a pandemic has been important to me, because I have really wanted to commit to the community as much as we can.

"That has been difficult at times because we have not been able to have any contact, but I've been making a lot of phone calls and zoom calls and things like that to fans.

"Some people who have been struggling have been mutually beneficial to me, because I have got a lot out of it as well.

"So the word I keep using is 'pride', because I felt that a lot from day one. And if we can use that pride and that motivation and determination to have a really good next couple of weeks, then it will be a special moment for sure."