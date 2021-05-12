Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England striker Ebony Salmon is to leave Bristol City this summer following the club's relegation from the Women's Super League.

The 20-year-old - who has scored 18 goals in two seasons since joining from Manchester United - is out of contract.

Salmon scored 10 times this season as she helped the Robins reach the League Cup final, but could not save them from relegation after four years in the WSL.

Salmon made her England debut in the win over Northern Ireland in February.