FA Cup final Date: Saturday, 15 May Kick-off: 17:15 BST Venue: Wembley Stadium Coverage: Live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Mason Mount says he wants to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legends who won trophies, starting with Saturday's FA Cup final against Leicester.

Midfielder Mount joined Chelsea aged six and made his first-team debut under former boss Frank Lampard in 2019.

He is bidding to win his first major trophy with the club in Saturday's showpiece (17:15 BST kick-off).

"I want to fulfil my dreams and the dreams of the others players coming through with me," said Mount.

"We want to win trophies. I looked at a lot of players - the legends from Chelsea - when I was at the academy and witnessed the first team winning trophies and major trophies.

"I wanted to take things from every part of their game. I wanted to follow in their footsteps. Players like Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole, Petr Cech... All of them really.

"They have won major trophies and played so many times for the club."

At 22 years and 87 days, Mount became the club's youngest goalscorer in a Champions League knockout match when he netted in the quarter-final victory over Porto.

He scored in the semi-final win over Real Madrid, setting up a final against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Mount has also captained Chelsea in two of his four FA Cup appearances this season.

"I try to lead and be a big player," said Mount. "Even though I'm young, I want to influence, win games and win trophies.

"From very young, I set the goal I wanted to make the first team and I didn't let anything affect me. I was so driven.

"I didn't let anyone tell me it wasn't going to happen. Because I was so mentally strong, I was always telling myself I was going to do it. That has always been my focus and mentality."

About 21,000 people will be allowed inside England's national stadium as part of a pilot event to test the return of big crowds to venues.

'Working hard to achieve big things in the game'

Mount's form this season has seen him become a key figure under Thomas Tuchel despite being left out of the side in the German's first game in charge.

"[Tuchel] went for experience and from that moment I got my head down and wanted to show what I could do," said Mount.

"When a new manager comes in you have to get used to how he plays and the transition was very easy. He tried to give everyone instructions and it really helped us as a team. He was very clear.

"I know what I need to do to keep getting better. I will be working hard to try to achieve big things in the game."

Mount has always had a strong relationship with his father and he says he is close to reaching the targets they set together at the start of the season.

"I always speak with my dad and we set targets," he said. "I am not going to tell you them but I am close to achieving it. I only have a couple of games left, so I need to step up.

"There were a couple of times when my dad thought maybe it wasn't going to happen for me. I just said 'I am going to do it, give it a couple of years and see what happens'.

"I remember scoring on my debut at the Bridge last year and speaking to him afterwards and saying 'who would have thought, eh? You didn't think I would be here, so I proved you wrong'.

"He was like 'yes, you did'. That was a nice feeling. If I win a trophy it will be for the family and the coaches I have worked with at Chelsea. It will be very special."