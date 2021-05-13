Last updated on .From the section Rangers

A large crowd assembled in Glasgow's George Square when Rangers clinched the title on 7 March

Rangers are asking supporters to mark the club's title success in a "safe and sensible manner" on Saturday.

The team will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Ibrox following the final game of the campaign against Aberdeen.

But, with crowds still not permitted inside grounds, the players cannot share the moment with fans.

"Please be mindful of the government guidelines regarding gathering in large numbers," read a statement.

"It's a day to enjoy and to celebrate. However, we are cognisant that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and that the virus is still live. It hasn't gone away.

"Please celebrate this historic day for our club in a safe and sensible manner, respecting public safety - adhering to the current government guidelines and restrictions which are still in place."

Rangers' first title in a decade was wrapped up in early March and thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in Glasgow city centre.

Gerrard's side remain unbeaten with one match to go, sitting on 99 points after Wednesday's 3-0 victory at Livingston.