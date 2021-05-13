Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ben Cabango: 'I had the feeling I'd be targeted'

Swansea City successes do not often trigger celebrations in Cardiff.

A Championship play-off triumph at the end of Ben Cabango's eventful season would change all that - in a couple of houses at least.

"My nan, my aunty, my uncle, my parents - all the households will be supporting Swansea. Hopefully we can get the job done," Cabango says.

"They might have to keep it quiet, but there would be a few parties in Cardiff!"

Cabango was born and raised in the Welsh capital, his family is still there and he speaks with a Cardiff accent.

But having been turned down by Cardiff City as youngster, Cabango joined Newport County at under-13 level.

A game against Swansea led to a move across south Wales at the age of 15, prompting flak from friends at home.

"I used to (get stick), but I think everyone just knows I am a Swansea boy now," Cabango says with a smile.

Five years down the line, the decision to sign for the neighbours has paid off.

Ben Cabango has scored five goals in 51 league appearances for Swansea

Cabango is within touching distance of the Premier League - Swansea meet Barnsley in the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Monday - as well as a place in Wales' squad for Euro 2020.

There could be a spectacular conclusion to what has already been a memorable campaign, for both good and bad reasons.

Cabango has established himself as a Championship defender with top-flight potential in 32 Swansea appearances this season and he has become a senior Wales international.

But he has also faced racist abuse on social media, and was criticised by Swansea head coach Steve Cooper after breaching Covid-19 protocols in April.

"It's been my first full season in the Championship and I think I have learned so much on and off the pitch about myself," Cabango tells BBC Sport Wales.

Cabango and team-mate Rabbi Matondo were racially abused on Instagram after Wales' friendly win over Mexico in March.

Cabango, 20, had just won his third cap.

"When I got on to the bus and saw the messages, I wasn't really too surprised," he says.

"If something could have been done about it with the police, trying to find the people who did it, I would have liked that. But I just wanted to get on with it."

Ben Cabango (centre) made his Wales debut in the Nations League win in Finland in September 2020

Cabango's focus swiftly returned to club football, although there was another off-field distraction - this time of his own making - when police were called to a house party.

Cabango's involvement meant he was sent home from training and missed Swansea's game at Sheffield Wednesday.

"I really regret doing those things, but I straight away learned from that and I know never to do something like that again," he says.

"Obviously it affected me and it affected the team because we - myself especially - were in the news for the wrong reasons.

"But I have learned from it and I just want to move on. Something like that won't happen again."

Cooper was unimpressed at the time, condemning Cabango's "huge mistake" and urging him to become "a better professional".

The former England Under-17s coach is a Cabango fan, though, describing him as "a player we love" after the centre-back signed a new contract in March.

Having begun to establish himself last season, Cabango has enhanced his reputation with a series of impressive displays this term, hence Swansea tied him to a deal running until 2025.

There have been only three Wales appearances to date, yet Cabango has shown enough promise to make him a serious contender for Euro 2020.

"It's obviously something I dreamt of when I was young, playing for Wales. To finally get that opportunity was an amazing experience," Cabango says.

"I just want to get more and more of those experiences. The Euros in the summer - hopefully I can keep working hard and get myself into that squad."

Ben Cabango headed home from a long throw in Swansea's 2-0 win at Barnsley in January

For the moment group games Switzerland, Turkey and Italy can wait. For now the focus is Barnsley.

There is a feeling at Swansea that Cabango will emulate the likes of Daniel James and Joe Rodon by playing at the highest level.

The hope for the Liberty Stadium club is that it will not take a transfer to make it happen.

"The Premier League has always been the goal, but we don't want to look past Barnsley," Cabango says.

"They are a quality team and they are good at what they do. Everyone has got to do their jobs and we have to be disciplined."

Swansea can take heart from victories in their two regular-season meetings with Barnsley, with Cabango on the scoresheet at Oakwell in January.

But while the Tykes put together a superb run to reach the play-offs, Swansea's late-season form was patchy.

Cooper's team have much work to do, therefore, if they are to emulate the Swansea side of 2011, who beat Reading in the Championship play-off final.

That success barely registered in the Cabango household, partly because it came on Ben's 11th birthday.

It would be a different story this time around.