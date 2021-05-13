'The biggest game you can be involved in'

Sophie Ingle says the Champions League final between Chelsea and Barcelona underlines the increased competition between top clubs in the women's game.

Lyon, who have won the tournament in each of the past five seasons, were beaten by PSG in the quarter finals.

Both Chelsea and defeated 2019 finalists Barcelona are bidding to win the competition for the first time.

"It's a big week for us, we are looking forward to it, to be in the final with Chelsea is amazing," Ingle said.

Chelsea would become only the second English side after Arsenal in 2007 to win the Champions League and Ingle says the fact Lyon are not in the final is evidence of the growth of the women's game, as she gets ready for the biggest match in her career.

"It's a big shock Lyon aren't in the final, but it just shows there are great teams all around now, it is not just your Lyons anymore, there are a lot of teams pushing for trophies every year, which is really good," said Wales international Ingle.

"I am really excited. All the girls know it's another big week for our club.

"This is probably my biggest game, in club football you can't win anything bigger. Everyone always dreams of being in the final, it is an amazing achievement to get there, but we know the job is not done.

"It would be amazing to win, you can't win a better trophy for your club, to be in the final is amazing."

Chelsea are preparing for Sunday's final only a week after they won the Women's Super League (WSL) with a thumping 5-0 win over Reading.

The Blues also hammered Bristol City 6-0 to retain the League Cup, with Everton set to visit Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A possible quadruple is still on for Chelsea and the Wales captain admits fighting for glory in all-competitions makes it harder to savour what they are experiencing under boss Emma Hayes.

"When we won the league last year, everyone wants to beat the winners, don't they? That's sport. It was always going to be a tough season," Ingle told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a really quick turnaround from winning the league and having a little celebration of singing in the changing room and whatnot, knowing in the back of your head you've got a Champions League final a week later.

"That's the hard thing sometimes, you can't enjoy the moment as much as you'd like because there is another game coming up that's just as important.

"But to finally get that win on Sunday and get the trophy back from last season feels really good."