Jokanovic enjoyed a successful playing career before moving into management

Sheffield United have spoken to former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic about their vacant manager's job.

The Blades have been without a permanent boss since Chris Wilder's departure on 13 March.

Under-23 manager Paul Heckingbottom has been in charge since Wilder's exit but was unable to prevent the Blades' relegation back to the Championship.

Jokanovic, 52, is currently at Qatari club Al-Gharafa.

The Bramall Lane club's hierarchy are looking at their options but the Serb is not the only man they have spoken to and he is not certain to get the job.

However, his experience in guiding two clubs into the Premier League is sure to count in his favour.

For his part, Jokanovic is keen to return to England with his contract in Qatar due to end next month.