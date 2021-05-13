Liverpool won at Old Trafford for the first time since 2014

It started with fan protests at Manchester United's ownership and ended with a huge win for Liverpool that puts them right in the mix for a top-four finish.

But those were not the only things on the agenda as Liverpool came out on top of a six-goal thriller at Old Trafford.

From Jurgen Klopp being blanked to a player certain to have caught England boss Gareth Southgate's eye, BBC Sport takes a look at some of the talking points to have come out of Thursday's 4-2 win for Liverpool.

Why is Mane angry with Klopp?

Sadio Mane was a substitute at Old Trafford and did not come on until the 74th minute

Despite the impressive win at a ground that has rarely brought much joy for Liverpool in recent years, all was not well in the camp.

Sadio Mane was not named in the starting XI and as the Liverpool players celebrated an impressive win at full-time, the striker showed his frustration by choosing not to acknowledge Klopp's attempt to celebrate with him.

Klopp insisted after the game that there was not a problem.

"It was because yesterday I changed things pretty late in training," he said, adding that he opted to put Diogo Jota in the team in place of Mane.

"My boys are used to me explaining and I didn't. No time, forgot it, whatever. And that was it. It's all fine."

Despite Klopp's attempts to play it down, the reaction left former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness unimpressed.

"It was disrespectful," he told Sky Sports. "If I was the manager I wouldn't be happy. He should show a bit of respect.

"It's disrespectful to the manager and the club. How can he argue? He's not had a great season and Liverpool have won here 4-2."

Has Alexander-Arnold booked his Euros spot?

There were several impressive performances in the Liverpool team but one of the most eye-catching for watching England boss Southgate was that of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back put in a man-of-the-match display as he played key roles in two of Liverpool's four goals. He delivered a sublime ball to set up Roberto Firmino for his first and had a key part in his second, with his shot spilled by Dean Henderson, allowing Firmino to slot in.

Southgate overlooked Alexander-Arnold for England's World Cup qualifiers in March but hugely impressive displays like this one will make it difficult to ignore him for this summer's European Championship.

Will Salah win Golden Boot?

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane lead the scoring charts in the Premier League with 21 goals each

Mohamed Salah looked understandably delighted as he shut down any thoughts of a Manchester United comeback with Liverpool's fourth.

That goal may not only be pivotal in Liverpool's top-four fight given it ended the small chance of a Manchester United equaliser, but it will also be important in his bid to claim the Golden Boot for the third time in six seasons.

The Egyptian now has 21 Premier League goals for the season, putting him level with Tottenham striker Harry Kane at the top of the charts.

On paper, Liverpool appear to have the easier run-in and with it the greater chance for Salah to add more goals to his tally. The Reds play West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace while Tottenham face Wolves and Aston Villa but then finish with a tricky game against Leicester, who could still need to win to finish in the top four.

The race to finish as the Premier League's top scorer looks set to go to the wire.

Did absence show just how good Maguire is?

Harry Maguire was watching on in the stands at Old Trafford with his crutches

Harry Maguire played every single minute of last season's Premier League campaign for Manchester United and was set to do the same until he suffered an ankle injury against Aston Villa on 9 May.

His absence has since been telling, with the loss to Liverpool their second in succession since playing without their captain in the heart of defence.

Maguire has sometimes faced questions at Old Trafford but United's defensive performances in his absence, where they have conceded six goals in two games, highlights just how big a miss he is.

"Harry has been amazing since he came in, more or less ever-present," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"When a player is leader and captain, his presence is missed. You can hear him in the stands when he's not playing.

"He is important for us and someone else has to take the responsibility."