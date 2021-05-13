Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Alex Gilliead was captain on occasion at Scunthorpe last season

A total of 17 players have left Scunthorpe United at the expiry of their contracts, including Abo Eisa, Alex Gilliead, Harrison McGahey and Kevin van Veen who all rejected offers.

The League Two side had made proposals to those four in January, but they turned them down.

Among the other stand-out exits are club captain Jordan Clarke, defender Jacob Bedeau and winger Andy Dales.

Ex-Reading midfielder Jem Karacan and goalkeeper Mark Howard also depart.

Players leaving after contracts expire: Charlie Barks, Jacob Bedeau, Junior Brown, Lewis Butroid, Jordan Clarke, Andy Dales, Abo Eisa, Alex Gilliead, George Hornshaw, Mark Howard, Jem Karacan, Adam Kelsey, Harrison McGahey, Kelsey Mooney, Olufela Olomola, Raynner Silva, Kevin van Veen.