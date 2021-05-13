Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku have helped Inter to their first Scudetto for 11 years this term

Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young are among four Inter Milan players who have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy.

Lukaku, Young, Ivan Perisic and Achraf Hakimi were in a group of 23 who went to eat in a hotel after Inter's 3-1 win over Roma on Wednesday night.

However, regulations in Milan, which is in one of Italy's yellow zones, include a curfew between 22:00 and 05:00.

When the players went to leave local police issued fines.

If the players had opted to stay overnight in the hotel, they would not have broken any regulations.

Inter were crowned Serie A champions earlier in May for the first time in 11 years, ending Juventus' nine-year hold on the Scudetto.

In April, Juventus trio Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur were also disciplined for breaching Covid protocols.