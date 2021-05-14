Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
It's the final Sportscene Predictions of the season - can Amy Irons hold on to beat the pundits?
The Nine presenter holds a slender 30-point lead going into the concluding round of matches so we've gone back to Chick Young, the joint highest-scorer so far, to see if he can overhaul that deficit.
|Amy
|Chick
|Hibernian v Celtic
|1-2
|2-2
|Rangers v Aberdeen
|2-0
|3-0
|St Johnstone v Livingston
|0-1
|1-0
|Hamilton Acad v Kilmarnock
|0-1
|1-2
|Motherwell v Ross County
|2-0
|1-1
|St Mirren v Dundee United
|2-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Hibernian v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Chick's prediction: 2-2
Rangers v Aberdeen (Sat, 12:30)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Chick's prediction: 3-0
St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 12:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Chick's prediction: 1-0
Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Chick's prediction: 1-2
Motherwell v Ross County (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Chick's prediction: 1-1
St Mirren v Dundee United (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Chick's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Stuart Kettlewell
|110
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Stephen Robinson
|50
|Michael Stewart
|50 & 30
|Tam Cowan
|50 & 20
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40 & 40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30 & 10
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Charlie Adam
|20
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Peter Lovenkrands
|20
|Steven Pressley
|20 & 10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1,560
|Pundits
|1,530
|Amy v Pundits
|P34
|W11
|D10
|L13