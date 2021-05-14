Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

It's the final Sportscene Predictions of the season - can Amy Irons hold on to beat the pundits?

The Nine presenter holds a slender 30-point lead going into the concluding round of matches so we've gone back to Chick Young, the joint highest-scorer so far, to see if he can overhaul that deficit.

Amy Chick Hibernian v Celtic 1-2 2-2 Rangers v Aberdeen 2-0 3-0 St Johnstone v Livingston 0-1 1-0 Hamilton Acad v Kilmarnock 0-1 1-2 Motherwell v Ross County 2-0 1-1 St Mirren v Dundee United 2-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hibernian v Celtic (Sat, 12:30 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chick's prediction: 2-2

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sat, 12:30)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chick's prediction: 3-0

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 12:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chick's prediction: 1-0

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chick's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Ross County (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chick's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Dundee United (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chick's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Stuart Kettlewell 110 Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Stuart Cosgrove 70 Derek Ferguson 70 Chris Iwelumo 70 & 40 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Stephen Robinson 50 Michael Stewart 50 & 30 Tam Cowan 50 & 20 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 & 10 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Charlie Adam 20 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Peter Lovenkrands 20 Steven Pressley 20 & 10 Shelley Kerr 10

Total scores Amy 1,560 Pundits 1,530