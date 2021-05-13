Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Allan Russell (right) has been part of Gareth Southgate's staff since 2017

Aberdeen assistant manager Allan Russell has left his coaching role with the England national team over a road traffic accident involving his brother.

The 40-year-old admitted allowing Simon, a year younger, to drive knowing he was uninsured.

The FA said that Russell has "agreed to leave his post" ahead of this summer's Euro 2020 finals.

Aberdeen say Russell will be given a chance to "redeem" himself with them for "a serious error of judgement".

Russell, a former forward who numbered Hamilton Academical, Kilmarnock and St Mirren among his clubs, joined the England staff as a specialist striker coach in 2017 after returning from a spell in the United States.

"We were made aware last Thursday of the circumstances of Allan Russell's involvement in a road traffic accident in July 2020," an FA spokesman said. "We have agreed with Allan that it is in the best interests of all for him to leave his consultancy position."

A spokesman for Mr Russell said: "He is very mindful of the impact this has had on all parties involved.

"Furthermore, he does not want to become a distraction to Gareth Southgate and the England team going into the Euros this summer. He has therefore agreed to leave his post with the FA and will concentrate fully on his coaching role at Aberdeen FC."

Russell was appointed assistant at Pittodrie in April after Stephen Glass moved from Atlanta United to take charge of the Scottish Premiership club.

"The club has now been made aware of all the circumstances surrounding a regrettable road traffic accident last year in which Allan was a passenger in the vehicle," an Aberdeen club statement said.

"He is deeply remorseful about the consequences of this incident for everyone involved.

"Having taken everything into consideration, we feel Allan made a serious error of judgement, but he took responsibility and has suffered the consequences.

"We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to redeem themselves by learning from their mistakes and the club will be supporting Allan in his role as an assistant coach at AFC, where he is already making a positive impact."