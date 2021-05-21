Scottish Championship - Play-off Final - 2nd Leg
MortonGreenock Morton2AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians0

Greenock Morton v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fox
  • 2Ledger
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 4McLean
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Lyon
  • 8McGinn
  • 18Blues
  • 11Oliver
  • 14Salkeld
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 5McGinty
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 12Orsi
  • 15McGuffie
  • 19Colville
  • 27Hynes
  • 31Wylie

Airdrieonians

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Currie
  • 4KerrSubstituted forThomsonat 30'minutes
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19Walker
  • 17O'ReillyBooked at 58mins
  • 2Turner
  • 3McCann
  • 26McKayBooked at 57minsSubstituted forRoyat 59'minutes
  • 11Robert
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 10Roy
  • 12Sabatini
  • 13Ritchie
  • 20McNeil
  • 21Stokes
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Markus Fjørtoft (Morton).

  2. Post update

    Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian McLean (Morton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Leon McCann.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Salkeld (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Alistair Roy replaces Jack McKay.

  7. Booking

    Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians).

  10. Booking

    Jack McKay (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack McKay (Airdrieonians).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).

  14. Post update

    Thomas Robert (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).

  16. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Cameron Salkeld (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Airdrieonians).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

