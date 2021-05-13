Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Hayden Mullins was appointed as manager on 13 May having taken over at Colchester for their final eight games of the season

New Colchester United manager Hayden Mullins has released 11 players as he looks to reshape his squad.

Experienced players such as Luke Gambin and captain Harry Pell are leaving the club, as are Josh Bohui, Jevani Brown, Callum Coulter and Paris Cowan-Hall.

Long-serving midfielder Tom Lapslie also departs the League Two club after 170 appearances in more than six years.

Last season's top scorer Callum Harriott, Courtney Senior, Omar Sowunmi and Diaz Wright will also leave.

Tom Eastman, Ryan Clampin, Sam Cornish, Billy Cracknell and Harry Beadle are all considering new contract offers while discussions are ongoing with Ben Stevenson and Michael Folivi.

"There's not many we're retaining for next season and there is an exciting opportunity for some new players to come in. There's going to be a fair bit of movement this year," Mullins told the club website. external-link

"It's a great opportunity to get some really good players in the door. There's a lot of work that's been going on behind the scenes - and it's not just the last week, it's been happening for a while.

"We've got our targets, we want to get the right ones - the key ones - and we want to make it happen."