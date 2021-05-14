Ross County beat Hamilton 2-1 on Wednesday to end any worries of automatic relegation

John Hughes says if any of his Ross County players think their Premiership survival mission is complete then "they shouldn't put the strip on".

County are three points clear of second-bottom Kilmarnock going into Sunday's final round of fixtures.

They travel to Motherwell knowing a draw will be good enough to keep them clear of the relegation play-off spot.

"We are not getting carried away, there is still a lot of work to be done," said manager Hughes.

"Football has got an awful habit of kicking you in the backside, so we are very grounded. That mental preparation, desire, will to win, togetherness and trust will get us over the line."

Kilmarnock, with a far superior goal difference, can leapfrog the Dingwall side on the final day if they win at Hamilton and County lose at Fir Park.

"If anybody is thinking the job is done then they shouldn't put the strip on, you shouldn't do that to yourself, you shouldn't do that to your team-mates," added Hughes. "You owe it to everyone at Ross County to make sure that we have still got that focus."

The County boss admitted to "mixed emotions" following his side's midweek victory over Hamilton since that result, coupled with Kilmarnock's draw with St Mirren, all but relegated the Accies, who are managed by Hughes' good friend Brian Rice.

"I really felt for Brian," he said. "I spoke to him for a good 20 minutes after it. We are close. Every other day we are talking to each other, most of it about football, and I know he will be hurting."