Ben Davies has made 44 appearances this season

Wales defender Ben Davies is unlikely to play again this season with his status for the European Championships unclear, according to Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason.

Davies has not played for Spurs since their 2-0 win at Aston Villa on 21 March when he suffered a calf injury.

Wales' caretaker boss Rob Page had said Davies was expected to be fit for the tournament which starts in June.

"It is too early to make a decision on the Euros," Mason said.

Wales will compete in a major finals for the third time at this summer's Euros, with their first group game against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, 12 June.

Davies, 28, has won 58 Wales caps and remains a key figure for a side also sweating over the fitness of midfielder Joe Allen.

Mason says Davies is unlikely to play again this season with Spurs still hoping to secure European football following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

"Ben is the only one who hasn't trained. I will be surprised if he is contention for any of our three remaining fixtures, but everyone else has trained this week," Mason said.

"I am not sure [on the Euros], Ben was out on the training pitch today doing some individual work.

"Hopefully he will progress very nicely over the next few days and the next week.

"It's too early to make a decision on the Euros, but I am sure Ben feels confident within that.

"We just know because he has been out for such a long time its not very realistic to expect or think he will return to training play a game for this football club in the next 10 days."

Mason also praised the attitude of another of Spurs' Welsh contingent, defender Joe Rodon, who has yet to feature under the interim boss, despite impressing Tottenham supporters this season.

Mason says Rodon has paid the price of being cup-tied in the Carabao Cup, but is doing all he can to impress.

"I will be honest. Joe was unfortunate in terms of timing as he was suspended for the cup final," he added.

"I felt for the first league game it was probably right to have the group consistent for what was going to be the next game. He has trained well and done well.

"When you play for a club like this there will always be players who are disappointed but the most important thing for me is that he has remained professional, worked hard and trained well.

"So it's as massive tick from him."