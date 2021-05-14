Derby County finished one point above the Championship relegation zone this season

Derby County's takeover by Spanish businessman Erik Alonso is off.

Alonso's No Limit Sports Limited company agreed a deal to buy the club on 7 April but has since been unable to complete the transaction.

It is the second failed takeover at Pride Park this year after Rams owner Mel Morris called off the sale of the club to Derventio Holdings in March.

Derby, managed by Wayne Rooney, avoided relegation from the Championship this season by a point.

However, on Tuesday the English Football League won part of an appeal against the club over some of its accounting policies, with a points penalty or fine possible.

Speaking after keeping the Rams up with a 3-3 final-day draw against relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, former Manchester United and England striker Rooney said the club needed clarity over the ownership.

Alonso previously had a short period working as an advisor at Wednesday and had said his eventual goal was to take Derby to the Champions League after agreeing to purchase the club.

Morris has been looking to sell Derby for a number of months having put in around £200m of his own money to try to help the team win promotion to the Premier League without success.

The Derby-born businessman took over the club in September 2015 and, although they reached the play-offs in three of his first four campaigns as owner, they were unable to reach the top flight.

A deal to sell the club to Derventio Holdings, who were effectively owned by Sheikh Khaled bin Saquer Zayed Al Nahyan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, was agreed in November but, after a period of inactivity on the purchase, Morris pulled out of the sale.

'Alonso claims caused alarm bells' - Analysis

BBC Radio Derby commentator Ed Dawes

I think Rams fans could have a sense of relief about them over this decision.

Although this is the second collapsed takeover of Derby County this year, it is clear that if the club do not feel the deal is right for the future then they are happy to walk away from it.

Erik Alonso has been very upfront about his plans to buy Derby, refinancing Pride Park to push the sale through and investing that money in the team. But some of his other claims have caused alarm bells to ring among supporters.

Targeting the Premier League is a realistic ambition, getting them into the Champions League is not. His social media activity has also caused raised eyebrows.

What happens next is anyone's guess, but Derby are still a suitable target for anyone who has an interest in the business of football and it should be no surprise if chairman Mel Morris is already talking to other suitors.